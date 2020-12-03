SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Select Energy Services worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTTR stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $101.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

