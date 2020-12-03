SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in The Middleby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in The Middleby by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $137.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $149.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CL King cut The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

