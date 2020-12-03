SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,000 Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,021,000 after buying an additional 284,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,261,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 143,082 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $3,664,000.

FOUR stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $214.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 7,856,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $366,735,491.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

