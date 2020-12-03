SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,972.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,850. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

