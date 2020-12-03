SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 476.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $82,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.57. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

