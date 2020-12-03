SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WES. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011,695 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $56,015,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,577,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 930,106 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,381,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,583,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

Shares of WES stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

