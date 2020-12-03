SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after buying an additional 2,636,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 123.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,646,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 908,326 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2,101.0% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 622,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 594,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 199.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 828,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 551,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 489,196 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.