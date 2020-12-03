SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMEH. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $988.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, CEO Thomas S. Lam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,817,867.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $192,850 in the last ninety days. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

