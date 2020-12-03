SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 12.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.49 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

