SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

