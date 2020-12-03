SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oxford Industries worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 101.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXM opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $982.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.41. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.37 and a 12 month high of $77.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

