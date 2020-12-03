SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.