SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 290,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 42,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,821,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 26,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ESE opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

