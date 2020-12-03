SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $387,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOUR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 47.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 690,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 143,082 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.37.

Shift4 Payments (OTCMKTS:FOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $214.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 1,473,070 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $68,762,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

