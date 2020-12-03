SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $378,000 in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

NRZ opened at $9.50 on Thursday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

