SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $350,000 in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.09%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

