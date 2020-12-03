SG Americas Securities LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,279 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $201,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.