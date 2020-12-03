SG Americas Securities LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,791 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,682. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

Shares of HASI opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.