SG Americas Securities LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,791 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 99.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Insiders have sold a total of 23,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

