SG Americas Securities LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 124.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $549.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $575.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.10.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

