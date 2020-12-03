SG Americas Securities LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,491,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 67.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $158.93 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.95.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,674 shares of company stock valued at $6,524,605. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPF shares. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

