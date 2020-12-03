SG Americas Securities LLC Has $383,000 Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of APPF opened at $158.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $180.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $4,495,345.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,674 shares of company stock worth $6,524,605 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

