SG Americas Securities LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,783,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,452. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $193.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $193.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

