SG Americas Securities LLC Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 245.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Team by 46.2% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Team by 60.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Team by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Team by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Team alerts:

In other news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $428,400.00. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Team in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TISI opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $273.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $219.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.