SG Americas Securities LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 245.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Team by 63,317.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 255,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Team by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Team by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 459,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Team by 12.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,945,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 208,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Team news, Director Emmett J. Lescroart sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on Team in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $8.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $273.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $219.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

