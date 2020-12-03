SG Americas Securities LLC Has $364,000 Stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 17.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLIBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $93.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 161.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $6,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

