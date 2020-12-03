SG Americas Securities LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 114.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 11,878.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,768,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,761,000 after acquiring an additional 414,615 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,022,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,894,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in GCI Liberty by 311.1% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 535,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 404,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $93.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 161.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $6,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

