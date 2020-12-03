SG Americas Securities LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after buying an additional 936,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Shares of MMP opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $65.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

