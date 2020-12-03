SG Americas Securities LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 16.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 41.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $125.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,722. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

