SG Americas Securities LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other Overstock.com news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,568.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

