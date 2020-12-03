SG Americas Securities LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $3,219,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $262,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,716 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.78. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

