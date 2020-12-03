SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

ACAD opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823 over the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

