SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $82.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

