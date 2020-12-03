SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $392,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

