SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSEARCA:CMD) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cantel Medical by 7.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cantel Medical by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMD opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Cantel Medical (NYSEARCA:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cantel Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cantel Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Cantel Medical Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

