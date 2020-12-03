SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the third quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $196.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.28.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,703. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

