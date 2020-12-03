SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,016,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,358,000 after acquiring an additional 173,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,085,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after buying an additional 909,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,744,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,446,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,929,000 after buying an additional 606,388 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

