SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 45.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $205.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.83. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

