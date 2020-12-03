SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Oxford Industries worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 754,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,196,000 after buying an additional 168,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after acquiring an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 376,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,216 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

