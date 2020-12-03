SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 20.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WY stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

