SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,699 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NOW worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 92.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NOW by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 154.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 528,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $637.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.93. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DNOW. Stephens began coverage on NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.