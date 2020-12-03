SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,989,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,135,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 1,793.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 518,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 168,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.66. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $110.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 102.85% and a negative return on equity of 126.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.09%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

