SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealPage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RealPage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in RealPage by 1.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RealPage by 47.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 136.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,632 shares of company stock worth $15,706,768. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

