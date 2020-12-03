SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 436,518 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Noah by 52.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Noah during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Noah by 191.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Noah by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.36. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $40.18.

Noah announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

