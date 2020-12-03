SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 15,240 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,939,000.

SQQQ stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $162.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

