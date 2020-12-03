SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 14,624 TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TC PipeLines by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TC PipeLines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC PipeLines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of TCP opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94. TC PipeLines, LP has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.05.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC PipeLines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC PipeLines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.