SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $95,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of SQQQ stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $162.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.