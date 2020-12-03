SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 327 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 97.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after acquiring an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total value of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,613 shares of company stock worth $38,861,289 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,203.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,180.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,021.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

