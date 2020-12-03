Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4,079.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 613,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after buying an additional 598,537 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after acquiring an additional 349,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,489,000 after acquiring an additional 340,901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 709.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 265,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 44.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 609,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 188,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $94.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

