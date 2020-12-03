Sardar Biglari Acquires 2,255 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 2,255 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.38 per share, for a total transaction of $253,416.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari acquired 3,041 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.78 per share, with a total value of $336,881.98.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari bought 5,532 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.55 per share, for a total transaction of $694,542.60.

On Friday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari purchased 18,081 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.81 per share, with a total value of $1,895,069.61.

On Monday, November 16th, Sardar Biglari bought 6,195 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.06 per share, with a total value of $700,406.70.

On Friday, November 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 15,708 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.46 per share, with a total value of $1,515,193.68.

On Thursday, September 10th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,316 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.28 per share, for a total transaction of $129,336.48.

On Friday, September 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,630 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $304,054.30.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Sardar Biglari bought 117 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.27 per share, for a total transaction of $11,497.59.

NYSE BH opened at $117.72 on Thursday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $124.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $60.07 EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Biglari during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Biglari by 7.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

